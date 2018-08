A man's body has this morning been found in Boston.

Police have cordoned off the area where the body was found in Fydell Court, Boston.

Police news

Officers are treating his death as unexplained, but say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesman said: "We have a number of police vehicles at the incident to provide the man with some dignity while we deal with his sad death."

The public is asked to avoid the area if possible.