Man stole football cards to try and pay for food and accommodation, court told

A 38 YEAR old Boston man who stole £150 worth of football trading cards from a town centre store, needed food and accommodation, town magistrates have been told.

Geno Gavin Ridley, now living at South Terrace, who admitted the theft from WH Smith on February 4, was said to have been identified by police from cctv images.

Following his arrest, he told officers he was homeless and that he had no money for food or accommodation and had sold the cards to pay for that.

Mitigating, Carrie Simson said it had been 'an act of desperation'.

She told the magistrates he had been out of trouble for three years and had now been able to get some accommodation and arrange Universal Credit, which was to his favour.

The magistrates imposed a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered Ridley to pay £150 compensation to the store.