Man suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed in the chest in broad daylight incident in Boston town centre, court is told

A man suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed twice in the chest during an incident in the centre of Boston, a jury was told this afternoon (Mon).

Przemyslaw Cierniak,41, was allegedly attacked after walking with two men to a car park in front of a barn off Wormgate.

The wounds punctured the liver and a lung and led to internal bleeding that caused his death, the court was told.

Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, told the jury that a witness saw Mr Cierniak being punched and kicked before Mr Cierniak left the scene and sought shelter in a nearby tanning studio where he told staff he needed to hide because someone had hurt him with a knife.

Miss Loram said "Initially he said he didn't want any help but then he said he did. Police, paramedics and then a doctor arrived in turn. All did their best to help Mr Cierniak but he was pronounced dead while he was still in the shop.

"He died as a result of two main stab wounds to his chest area. These punctured both the liver and a lung leading to internal bleeding and thus death. He also had wounds that indicate defensive injuries as Mr Cierniak put up his arms to protect himself."

Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, Boston, each deny the murder of Mr Cierniak on 10 January this year.

Miss Loram said "It is the Crown's case that these two defendants were responsible for his death whichever one of them actually stabbed him. You will hear scientific and other evidence that indicates that was Kaczkowski.

"There is nothing to indicate that the defendants had any particularly close association with Mr Cierniak other than all being part of the Polish community in Boston. It may be that you don't hear any evidence as to why on January 10th these two defendants attacked and ultimately killed Mr Cierniak but attack and kill him they ultimately did."

The prosecutor said that Skiba and Kaczkowski met Mr Cierniak at a cashpoint machine in Boston Market Place shortly before midday and the three men then walked to Wormgate where they went down an alleyway leading to a barn.

A couple who were walking past saw two men attacking a third man in the car park in front of the barn and afterwards Mr Cierniak walked into the tanning studio.

Afterwards Skiba and Kaczkowski left and as they walked off Kaczkowski was seen to bend down and put an item into a rubbish bag.

Miss Loram said that a knife wrapped in a piece of paper was later found inside the rubbish bag.

She told the jury "The pathologist has looked at the knife and concluded it's size is consistent with the knife that was used to wound Mr Cierniak. The knife was scientifically examined. Blood was found on the blade. It was tested against the DNA of Przemyslaw Cierniak and it matched so there is clear evidence that the knife was the one that was used to kill him."

Miss Loram said that DNA consistent with coming from Kaczkowski was also found on the knife and his fingerprint was found on the blade.

Skiba, she said, later told police that he met up with Kaczkowski and then Mr Cierniak on the day. He claimed they went to the barn to take amphetamine but once there Mr Cierniak asked Kaczkowski for £1. It was then, he said, that Kaczkowski turned violent and attacked Mr Cierniak.

Miss Loram said "He was saying that not only did he play no part in any assault but he tried to stop that assault when he saw a knife was being used."

The prosecutor said that Kaczkowski did not answer any questions when he was interviewed by police.

The trial continues.