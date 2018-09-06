Man suffers serious head injuries following attack in Boston town centre

A man has suffered serious head injuries after an argument and assault in Boston town centre.

Officers investigating an incident of grievous bodily harm are appealing for witnesses following the attack just after midnight on Sunday September 2.

Did you witness this assault?

An altercation began near to the assembly rooms between a large group of men and women. The argument continued across the road near to the Town Bridge where a man, aged in his 40s, received serious head injuries. He currently remains in hospital in a serious condition.

A 35- year- old man local man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He has since been released under investigation.

If you witnessed this assault, or have any information that could assist the enquiry, please contact police via 101 with incident reference number 6 of the 2 September.

Alternatively you can e-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 6 of 2 September in the subject box;

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.