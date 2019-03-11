Man wanted in connection with fraud in Boston and Grantham

Police have released CCTV of a man wanted in connection with incidents of fraud in Boston and Grantham.

The first incident relates to Sussex Avenue in Boston which occurred on December 20. The second attempt was made on West Street in Boston on the same date.

Do you recognise this man?

These incidents involved a man claiming to be taking a donation for charity in return for a large booking with their establishment.

On December 17 a man entered a a pub on Dysart Road, Grantham where a man claimed to be collecting an agreed charitable donation for a university rugby club.

An incident the day before is also being investigated in which a man claimed to be making a large booking in exchange for a charitable donation. This happened at a pub on Vine Street in Grantham.

If you know the man pictured, please call 101 with incident reference 112 of 17 December.