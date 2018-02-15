Man was ‘so drunk’ he didn’t realise he had bought drugs, court told

A man has told magistrates he was so drunk he had not realised he had bought cannabis and amphetamines and when he had sobered up, did not know what to do with them.

Krzysztof Zak, 37, of Fydell Street, Boston, admitted possessing cannabis and amphetamines when he appeared before town magistrates.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said Zak was stopped by police, who were investigating another matter, and was asked if he had anything on him he shouldn’t and he indicated to the officers that he had some drugs.

She said they found a small amount of cannabis and amphetamine.

Ms Stace said Zak had no previous convictions but had been cautioned for amphetamine possession

in April last year.

Zak, who was not represented, said he was ‘very sorry’.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” he said. “I was so drunk I didn’t realise I had bought it and when I came to, I didn’t know what to do with it.

He was fined £125 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.