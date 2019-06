Police have thanked the public for helping them locate a man who failed to return to HMP North Sea Camp.

Brian McBride, 52, was on a work placement in the Boston area on Tuesday when he absconded.

An appeal was made by police to help locate him and this morning they reported he had been located.

A statement reads: "Brian McBride has been located in the Mablethorpe area. He has been arrested for being unlawfully at large.

We would like to thank the public for their support in our appeal."