A man who walked out of Boston Magistrates’ Court after being remanded in custody following a disqualified from driving offence has been found, say police.

Lincolnshire Police thanked the public and media for their help after a manhunt was launched for Jordan Jay Gilbert, 24, of Willoughby Road, Boston.

Mr Gilbert was reported to have walked out of the court’s foyer at around 2.30pm, yesterday (Wednesday) prior to him being sentenced.