Police have launched a manhunt for Dmitru Chiciuc, who is wanted after failing to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on February 27.

He is wanted in connection with a common assault carried out in Laughton Road, Boston on January 7.

Have you seen Dmitru Chiciuc?

If anyone believes they have seen Chiciuc, please get in touch with police by calling 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk