Men accused of murder in Boston town centre appear in court

Two men accused of the murder of a man in Boston town centre were remanded in custody when they appeared before Lincoln Crown Court this afternoon (Mon).

Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, Boston, are each charged with the murder of 41 year old Przemyslaw Cierniak.

The two men, both Polish nationals, were assisted by an interpreter during separate hearings.

They are accused of murdering Mr Cierniak who died after suffering stab wounds in an incident in Wormgate, Boston on Thursday lunchtime (10 Jan).

Judge John Pini QC set a provisional trial date of 10 June.

No pleas were entered at this afternoon's hearing.

There was no application for bail and both men were remanded in custody to appear back at the Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 18 February.