More drivers named in police drink-drive campaign

Another driver living in Boston has been named as part of the police crackdown on drink-drivers this festive season.

Jack Taylor, 22, of Marshall Grove, Boston, was arrested yesterday (Thursday, December 21) and charged with driving above the legal limit. He will appear before Boston Magistrates on 17 January.

Lincolnshire Police have named Taylor as part of their Think Don’t Drink Campaign, along with three others who were arrested yesterday.

They are:

l Adam Smitheringale, 28, of Beech Close Market Deeping will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 24.

l David Jackson, 32, of York Close, Washingborough, Lincoln, will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 15.

l Michael Johns, 27, of Stuart Gardens, Southam will appear before Lincoln Magistrates on January 15.

The focused-initiative sees the identities of people found to be driving under the influence of drugs to be released.

It is hoped that the move ‘will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel’.

Inspector Ewan Gell from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink-driving is still a problem in Lincolnshire but we are very good at catching offenders. I sincerely hope we don’t have to name a single person over these two weeks. Driving under the influence can be deadly, claims and ruins lives but is easily avoidable.

“Do not consume a drop if you are driving and be wary the morning after as you could still be over the limit.

“If we pull you over the consequences could be a losing your licence, a criminal record or even a prison sentence.”

Lincolnshire Police has made more than 1,000 arrests for drink driving in the last year and more than 150 arrests for driving under the influence of drugs.

Nearly 70 per cent of those people were charged.

The limits for drink-driving are 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath or 107 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine

If anyone suspects someone is about to drive under the influence please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.