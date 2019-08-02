More police needed to tackle street drinking in Boston say councillors

Councillors have appealeed for more police officers to be deployed on Boston’s streets after the latest reports of street drinking and urinating in public

Further reports of public order offences in Boston have been posted on social media, days after photos were published featuring a gentleman urinating in Boston’s war memorial.

Boston Conservative councillors have spoken of their disappointment of this, and said that they are keen to resolve the problem that has started to blight the streets of the town.

A spokesman from the Boston Conservative Branch said: “Following a meeting earlier in the week between councillors and Boston and Skegness MP, Matt Warman, we’re keen to reassure members of the public that the issue that has come alight over recent days will quickly be resolved.”

Councillor Aaron Spencer, leader of Boston Borough Council said: “I’m shocked to see further evidence posted on social media featuring more public disorder on our streets. I’m keen to work closely with the Community Safety team at Boston Borough Council, along with Lincolnshire Police to prevent further incidents from occurring. I am arranging a meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, to request that a proportion of the additional police officers, promised by Boris Johnson, are present on the streets of Boston.”

Councillor Paul Skinner, portfolio holder for Community Safety said: “Anyone witnessing a public order offence is encouraged to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, reporting the crime committed. CCTV is monitored throughout the town 24/7, however we have limited resources to be able to man the whole town through our systems, due to the large quantity of cameras.”

This incident comes days after reports were published featuring urination on Boston’s war memorial, which sparked a visit from MP Matt Warman to discuss how to prevent this from happening further.

After that incident a statement issued by the party, a spokesman said: “We are outraged to see the footage of urination within the town centre.”

“We are working with partners to bring those responsible to justice, not only this incident, but other reports of street drinking within the borough. Working with the Borough’s CCTV, we’re aiming to cut down the incidents.”

“We would however, like to remind people to report any incidents to 101, and that the figures given recently are due to the lack of reporting.”

Lincolnshire Police isued a statement after individuals were pictured urinating on the war memorial.

It said: “We are investigating a possible public order offence in relation to the war memorial in Boston town centre.

“Members of the public reported seeing a man urinating on the memorial in Wide Bargate over the weekend. If you witnessed this, or have any information which might aid the enquiry, please get in touch.

“There are a number of ways you can report:

“By calling 101 quoting the reference 272 of 30th July 2019.

“By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 272 of 30th July in the subject box.

“You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”