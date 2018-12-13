Motorist banned after being caught drink driving

A BOSTON man has been banned from driving for 18 months after a court heard he had been driving at almost twice the alcohol permitted level.

Daniel Dawid Jezmanski, 21, of Brothertoft Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared before the town's magistrates.

It was said he had been seen driving at speed and undertaking a taxi in John Adams Way in the early hours of November 25 and was stopped by police in Fydell Crescent.

He was arrested after providing a positive breath test with a reading of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

In addition to the disqualification from driving, he was fined £300 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges, but he was offered the drink drivers' rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 18 weeks.