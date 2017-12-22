Mum stole to send son some birthday gifts

A woman who stole more than £300 worth of goods from two town centre stores when she was already serving a conditional discharge for similar offences, has escaped with fines totalling just £80 from magistrates in the town.

Irena Parsuto, 45, of Castle Street, Boston, admitted stealing £146 worth of fragrances from Oldrids in Strait Bargate and £158 worth of clothes from Marks and Spencer.

The magistrates heard that on November 20, Ms Parsuto was caught by security staff stealing the fragrances in Oldrids.

When they searched her bag, the security staff found the clothing she had earlier stolen from Marks and Spencer.

Marie Stace, prosecuting, said that when she was interviewed by police Parsuto said she had stolen the items to send to her son in Lithuania for his birthday.

The court was told that in January, Ms Parsuto had been placed on a 12-month conditional discharge for two offences of stealing from shops and that she was now in breach of that order.

Mitigating, Beris Brickles said Ms Parsuto had been out of work since early October and was in arrears with her rent.

He said it was her son’s birthday in November and ‘she felt she had to send something back’ for him.

The magistrates fined her £40 for each of the offences and ordered her to pay £115 in costs and charges.

They took no action over the breach of the conditional discharge.