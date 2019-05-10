Murder probe launched after Boston street assault victim dies

A murder investigation has been launched after a man attacked in a Boston street died.

Lincolnshire Police revealed today that Darren Birks, 40, from the local area, had died following an assault in Boston last Monday.

Mr Birks was taken to hospital which happened on Ingram Road on 29 April at 9.45, where he has since sadly died.

The statement does not say when Mr Birks died.

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen from East Midlands Special Operation Unit says: “First and foremost I would like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

"This is now a murder investigation and our aim is to establish an accurate picture of what has occurred.

I would ask people who have information, or who have witnessed the assault to get in touch with Lincolnshire Police. If you were in the Ingram Road area at 9:45 PM on the 29th April then please contact us.”

One man has been arrested and appeared in court in connection with the attack.

Cole Newark, 20, of Witham Bank West in Boston appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court last Friday and was remanded in custody.