Murder probe police in fresh appeal over investigation into death of Boston man Darren Birks

Police are appealing for anyone who may be help to with an ongoing murder investigation in Boston.

Darren Birks, 40, died in hospital after he was attacked on a Boston street on Monday 29 April.

He was taken to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham with severe injuries, and police revealed he had died a few days later.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has recorded footage of any kind from the area on the night of the attack, which happened at around 9.45pm in the Ingram Road/Shaw Road area of Boston.

One man has been arrested and remanded in custody on charges connected to the assault, but police say it is still very much an active investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen, from the East Midlands Special Operation Unit, said: "Although a man has been charged in connection with the assault, this remains an active investigation and I’m convinced that there are members of the public who have valuable information in relation to this case.

"This assault occurred on a public street, near a shop, and it may be the case that members of the public have actually witnessed the assault but not yet come forward. Due to the incident occurring on a street, it could also be the case that a members of the public have recorded footage on a device, of the incident itself.

"I would ask them to provide us with this footage, even if it is before or after the incident.”

Information or footage can be provided or uploaded anonymously via https://mipp.police.uk/

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone in in the Ingram Road/Shaw Road area of Boston between 9pm and 10pm On 29th April and who may have witnessed something.

They also want to hear from people who knew the victim Mr Birks, particularly anyone who saw him that evening.