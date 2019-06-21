MURDER TRIAL: Jury returns verdict on pair over Boston town centre killing

Two men accused of killing a land worker in broad daylight in the centre of Boston were this afternoon (Fri) convicted of murder.

The jury at Lincoln Crown Court returned their verdict on Dariusz Kaczkowski after deliberating for eight hours and 42 minutes.

Minutes later Mariusz Skiba who was accused of being involved with Kaczkowski in the killing was found guilty of murder by an 11-1 majority.

Both men were remanded in custody to await sentence on a later date.

The two defendants denied involvement in the murder of Przemyslaw Cierniak ,41,who was stabbed to death after going with them to a secluded car park off Wormgate near to the town’s Market Place.

During the trial the jury was told that the three men walked down an alleyway to the car park intending to take amphetamine and drink alcohol.

But an argument broke out after Mr Cierniak asked Dariusz Kaczkowski for a £1. Kaczowski suddenly turned violent and together with Mariusz Skiba , the jury heard, launched an attack. Cierniak was punched and kicked before Kaczkowski stabbed him in the chest with a seven-inch bladed knife.

The blows punctured his liver and a lung and although he managed to flee to a nearby tanning studio he was bleeding to death. Moments after reaching safety he collapsed and although the emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, told the jury that evidence indicated that it was Kaczkowski who stabbed Mr Cierniak.

She said “It is the Crown’s case that these two defendants were responsible for his death whichever one of them actually stabbed him. Scientific and other evidence indicates that was Kaczkowski.

“He died as a result of two main stab wounds to his chest area. These punctured both the liver and a lung leading to internal bleeding and thus death. He also had wounds that indicate defensive injuries as Mr Cierniak put up his arms to protect himself.”

The jury was told that Kaczkowski’s fingerprints and DNA were on the murder weapon which was discarded in a rubbish bag. Both he and Skiba were arrested after returning to the scene later in the day

Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, Boston; and Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, each denied the murder of Mr Cierniak on 10 January this year.

Neither man gave evidence to the jury during the trial.