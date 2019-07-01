MURDER TRIAL: Pair are sentenced for 'ferocious attack' in broad daylight that killed Boston land worker

Two men were this afternoon (Mon) sentenced to life imprisonment at Lincoln Crown Court after being convicted of the murder of a Boston land worker in broad daylight.

Dariusz Kaczkowski, who stabbed Przemyslaw Cierniak to death, was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years before being considered for parole.

Mariusz Skiba

Mariusz Skiba, who was present at the scene and joined in the attack on Mr Cierniak by punching and kicking him , was ordered to serve a minimum of 14 years.

Judge John Pini QC, passing sentence, said "Precisely why this erupted will never be known. It was a vicious and determined attack with a large knife carried out by Kaczkowski with Skiba assisting and encouraging him with kicks and punches to the helpless victim. This was a ferocious attack."

Last month a jury convicted Kaczkowski of murder following a 10 day trial. Skiba was found guilty of murder by an 11-1 majority.

The two defendants denied involvement in the murder of Przemyslaw Cierniak ,41,who was stabbed to death after going with them at lunch time to a barn in an area off Wormgate near to Boston Market Place.

Murder viction Przemyslaw Cierniak of Boston

During the trial the jury was told that the three men walked down an alleyway to the car park intending to take amphetamine and drink alcohol.

But from what Skiba later told police an argument broke out after Mr Cierniak asked Dariusz Kaczkowski for a £1. Kaczowski suddenly turned violent producing a seven-inch bladed knife which he used to stab Mr Cierniak five times. Skiba joined in by kicking and punching Mr Cierniak.

The blows with the knife punctured his liver and a lung and although he managed to flee to a nearby tanning studio he was bleeding to death. Moments after reaching safety he collapsed and although the emergency services were quick to arrive at the scene efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, told the jury that evidence indicated that it was Kaczkowski who stabbed Mr Cierniak.

She said "It is the Crown's case that these two defendants were responsible for his death whichever one of them actually stabbed him. Scientific and other evidence indicates that was Kaczkowski.

"He died as a result of two main stab wounds to his chest area. These punctured both the liver and a lung leading to internal bleeding and thus death. He also had wounds that indicate defensive injuries as Mr Cierniak put up his arms to protect himself."

The jury was told that Kaczkowski’s fingerprints and DNA were on the murder weapon which was discarded in a rubbish bag. Both he and Skiba were arrested after returning to the scene later in the day

Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, Boston; and Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, each denied the murder of Mr Cierniak on 10 January this year.

Neither man gave evidence during the trial but Skiba told police that he met up with Kaczkowski and then Mr Cierniak on the day.

He claimed they went to the barn to take amphetamine but once there Mr Cierniak asked Kaczkowski for £1. He claimed he was not involved in the murder telling officers that Kaczkowski turned violent and attacked Mr Cierniak.

Tara McCarthy, for Kaczkowski, said there was no evidence of how the incident started and the only version was the account given by Skiba in his police interview.

"He has two children. His family is predominantly in Poland. He came to the UK for employment in the fruit and vegetable industry."

William Harbage QC, for Skiba, said "There is a real distinction between the two defendants. Mr Skiba is a secondary party.

"He didn't have a knife. He didn't take a knife. He didn't use a knife. He joined in somebody else's attack."

He said that at the time the murder was carried out Skiba was homeless and had spent the previous night on the streets.