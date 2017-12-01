New operation aims to stop Grinches stealing Christmas

An annual focused effort to provide high visibility patrols and target known shoplifters in the town centre has begun in earnest today (Friday).

Lincolnshire Police’s Op Grinch will last over the Christmas period and will see officers from the Boston Neighbourhood Policing Team take part in high visibility patrols alongside Neighbourhood Policing staff.

Sgy Matt Dickinson, of Boston rural Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The intention with this scheme is to engage with local shop keepers, offering crime prevention advice, provide high visibility patrols, and actively target known shoplifters in the town centre.

“Christmas is a busy time of year where shoppers will be spending their time and money in the cold conditions, to buy gifts for their loved ones.

“We want to reassure those shoppers and the community as a whole by reducing reported shoplifting offences over the Christmas period.”