Offender's description released after man is robbed in broad daylight in Boston town centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Boston yesterday.

At around 1.15pm yesterday (Saturday July 21) a man was sitting with his young son near the Ingram memorial in the Market Place when an unknown man approached him and spoke to him before snatching the baby change bag he was carrying, which contained the victim’s valuables.

The suspect is described as being a white man, aged in his 50s, of slim build and with short grey hair. He was wearing a maroon t-shirt, dark chino trousers and black boots.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or a man matching the suspect’s description.

If you have any information you think contact the police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 232 of 21/07/2018 in the subject box.

Alternatively call 101 quoting reference number 232 of 21/07/2018.