Order which protects alley extended

A widely successful public space protection order, which banned public access to an alleyway to prevent it being used for drinking, drug taking and other anti-social behaviour, has been extended for three years.

Boston Borough Council’s cabinet on Wednesday approved a recommendation by Peter Hunn, the authority’s community safety manager, to grant the order again to Hatters Lane, in Boston, for the next three years.

Mr Hunn reminded members that prior to the order being put in place, the authority had spent a lot of money dealing with the issues in the lane.

He read out statements which said there had ‘not been a single incident reported to police during the period’.

A statement from Matt Fisher, operations manager for the council, said: “The gating order in place at Hatters Lane has been widely successful in addressing the significant levels of waste related to anti-social behaviour, our previously high rate of environmental enforcement activities and engagement with offenders and various occupiers and businesses affected by Hatters Lane.

“We have not had any issues in relation to the types of activities which were once common place, including waste accumulations, littering, urination, defecation, alcohol related litter and ASB.”

Councillors were also told that concerns that the anti-social behaviour would move to other nearby parts of the town had also not proven true.

Council leader Michael Cooper said: “It’s been really good all the way around.”

Coun Michael Brookes added he was ‘more than happy’ with the news.

Hatter Lane was closed to the public from August 1, 2015, after years of people abusing the alleyway. Gates were put up at either end of the alleyway following calls from councillors, police and traders.

The gates have a keypad, meaning some residents and businesses who need to use the alleyway can still access it.