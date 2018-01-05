Paedophile who had ‘manual’ on how to sexually abuse children jailed

A man who was found with a paedophile manual giving details of how to sexually abuse young children has today (Friday) been jailed for two years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Thomas Hutson was arrested in February 2017 after police raided his home at Old Leake and discovered hundreds of photographs and films on his computer depicting children being sexually abused.

The scales of justice

Faye Mellor, prosecuting, checks on the computer revealed that Hutson had been distributing the illegal . images to other people using Skype and file sharing sites.

In total 1,860 indecent photographs of children were found on his computer together with 311 films with footage lasting 17 hours.

The images included 331 photographs and 179 moving images which were in the most serious category.

Miss Mellor said: “They showed the most extreme forms of child abuse predominantly involving girls. Some were exceptionally young.

“In his possession he also had a paedophile manual. It included explicit instructions as to how to abuse children. It also gave tips to avoid detection.”

When Hutson was later interviewed by police he made full admissions.

Hutson, 26, of Bert Allen Drive, Old Leake, pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent image of a child, one charge of possession of a prohibited image of a child, one charge of distributing an indecent image and one charge of possession of an indecent image of a child with intent to distribute. He also admitted a further charge of possession of a paedophile manual. The charges relate to the period between January 2012 and January 2017.

In addition to being jailed he was placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and given a five year sexual harm prevention order.

Neil Sands, in mitigation, said that Hutson had no previous convictions and had co-operated with police following his arrest.

Mr Sands said “He found himself disappearing down a particular hole on the internet. Now he looks back and does not understand how that happened

“He was lonely and he was seeking innocent conversation to start with but it degenerated.

“He bitterly regrets and is remorseful that it didn’t stop.”

Mr Sands said that there was a lengthy gap during the period covered by the charges when Hutson stopped looking at the images but then went on to resume his activities.