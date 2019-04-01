Pensioner on sex offenders' register fined for failing to report he was living part of time in Boston

A 69 YEAR pensioner from Newcastle, who has been on the Sex Offenders' Register for over 20 years, failed to report that he was living part of the time in Boston, a court has been told.

Roland Mitchell of Cambridge Street, admitted failing to notify a change of address when he appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police officers stopped and checked Mitchell in Boston on March 4 and he told them he had been living in the town for four weeks, but admitted he had failed to notify his change of address to his risk manager.

He said Mitchell had twice been cautioned for similar offences.

Mitigating, Daven Naghen said Mitchell was living permanently in Newcastle but he had been staying with a friend in Boston who had asked him to drive various workers around the country to their places of work.

He said it was 'only a temporary arrangement' and he had not seen it as a move to Boston as he had kept his property in Newcastle and had gone there occasionally during that period.

However, he accepted he should have told his risk manager what he was doing.

Mitchell was fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 in costs and charges.