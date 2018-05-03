Plea to help trace family of homeless man who died after collapsing in Boston McDonald's

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who sadly passed away by natural causes at Lincoln County Hospital following a collapse in McDonald’s restaurant in Boston on April 11.

The man, who is believed to have been in his late 50's or 60's, is believed to have been locally known as Elliot but investigators have not been able to establish his surname or trace any family members.

The e-fit of Elliot

Officers believe he may have a daughter living in Wrangle and Elliot may have originated from the Carlisle area. Elliot was a homeless man who regularly visited McDonald's night and day and often slept near Aldi - both located in Queen Street, Boston. Elliot also visited the local betting shops.

Elliot could often be seen wearing a black baseball cap, was a white man of a medium build, around 5ft 5inches tall, had dark but greying hair and wore reading glasses.

The CCTV image police have of Elliot in McDonald's is not of a good quality, so officers hope this e-fit image will help people to recognise him.

If anyone who recognises Elliot and knows his surname, or any details about him, please call police on 101, quoting reference 413 of 11 April