Police are appealing for information after a man charged with criminal damage and theft-from-vehicle failed to appear at court.

Maciej Drewniak, 23, was due to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on 7 February.

He was charged with a criminal damage offence and a theft-from-vehicle offence which took place in Boston, both on January 11.

Drewniak has no fixed address, but may still be in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency number 101 or 999 in an emergency.