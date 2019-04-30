Police appeal after ‘serious assault’ in Boston leaves man in ‘critical condition’ in hospital

A man is in a ‘critical condition’ in hospital following a ‘serious assault’ in Boston, police have said.

The incident took place in Ingram Road, near to the junction of Shaw Road, at about 9.45pm yesterday (Monday, April 29).

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “The victim is currently in hospital in a critical condition. Police are appealing for any witnesses that were in this area around this time to make contact with the investigators, quoting incident 461 29/04. They are also interest in anyone who may have travelled through this area with a dash cam in their vehicle.”

In an earlier statement, police said a man in his 40s was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, as a result of the incident.

A scene guard is in place while investigations continue, they added.