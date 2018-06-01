Police appeal after TV and computer stolen from Boston home during broad daylight

A TV and computer have been stolen from a home in Boston following an early-evening raid on the property.

At about 7.30pm on Tuesday, May 29, an offender or offenders entered the home in Horncastle Road through an open window.

Electrical items including a 40in TV and a tower computer system were stolen.

The offender or offenders left through the same window.

A police spokesman said: “The road was busy at the time, as was nearby Hartley Street and The Kings Arms pub. The theft was carried out in broad daylight.

“Anyone who saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time should contact Lincolnshire Police.”

If you have information, you can get in touch in one of the following ways: by clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk , via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 404 of May 29, or through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org