Police appeal follows assault at Boston County Club

Police are investigating an alleged assault after attending Boston County Club on Saturday night, and have appealed for witnesses.

Officers from Lincolnshire Police were called to the venue on Park Gate, off Wide Bargate, in Boston, at 9.37pm, said a spokesman.

They said: “We are investigating a complaint of assault following a disturbance.

“No one has been arrested and our investigation continues.”

The incident is understood to have taken place while the Mayor’s Charity Gala, which aimed to raise money for charities The Respite Association and Sands, was being held in the venue - it was due to start at 7.30pm and featured a variety of entertainment during the night.

Anyone who was at the County Club and may have information that could help the police investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 404 of April 28.