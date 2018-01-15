Police appeal for help in bus station assault investigation

Police are appealingfor witnesses to an assault at Boston bus station earlier this month to come forward.

Detectives said an incident of grievous bodily harm was alleged to have happened on Sunday, January 7, at around 1pm.

They said a man was struck over the head with a bottle and suffered serious facial injuries.

This happened in the bus shelter at stand nine.

A man ran from the scene, and officers are asking anyone who hasn’t already spoken to them to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Incident 171 of January 7.