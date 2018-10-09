Police appeal for witnesses after Boston takeaway staff racially abused

Police are appealing for witnesses into a race hate crime in Boston last night.

Lincolnshire Police say two men were racially abusive and aggressive towards staff at Pizza Milano in Market Place.

The men also refused to leave the takeaway during the incident which happened at around 10pm last night (October 8).

Police say that are appealing for witnesses to the hate crime and ask them to call 101 quoting incident 444 of 8 October.

They can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk again using the incident reference above, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111