Police appeal for witnesses as murder probe into Boston stabbing death continues

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was stabbed to death in Boston yesterday.

Officers were called to Wormgate at 12.25pm following a report of a man who had suffered stab wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were still in police custody this afternoon (Friday).

A Lincolnshire Police statement said: "We can now confirm that the arrested men and the victim were all known to each other."

Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “We would like to appeal again for any witnesses who were in the Wormgate area of Boston around the time of the incident to contact us, as your information could be vital to our investigation.

“There are extra patrols in the town today, to offer reassurance to residents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 168 of January 10.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.