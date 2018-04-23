Police appeal for witnesses to incident linked to recent stabbing

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to an incident they believe was linked to a stabbing in Boston last weekend.

The serious assault took place in the early hours of Saturday, and saw one man in his 20s stabbed near the clock repair shop on West Street and taken to Pilgrim Hospital with a serious injury.

Rafal Grochowski, 20, of Willoughby Road, Boston, was charged with wounding with intent and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody and sent to Lincoln Crown Court in May 25.

Officers are now looking for witnesses to another incident the day before, which they believe is linked to the assault.

The incident took place in Wide Bargate. at about 5.30pm, on April 13, and saw a man in his 50s threatened with a knife before someone tried to attack him.

Officers said the victim was 'thankfully not injured' during the incident.

The offender is described as a man in his early 20’s, approximately 5ft 9 and wearing a black jacket.

Information to: 101 quoting incident 355 of April 13.

To report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.