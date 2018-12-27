Police appeal over assault in Boston which sees one in hospital, another in custody

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Boston early this morning (Thursday, December 27).

Officers were called to a house in Argyle Street about 12.30am where a 36-year-old-man had been assaulted.

He was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre at Nottingham for treatment to a head wound.

A man in his 40s was later arrested and is in custody.

Anyone who was in the area of Argyle Street, Boston, about midnight and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police in confidence on 101, quoting incident number 12 of December 27.