Police appeal to identify man after stolen bank card used for contactless transactions

Police have issued an appeal to identify the man in this picture after a stolen bank card was used at three other locations.

The card was left in a cash machine at Aldi in Queen Street, Boston, on 23 August, say Lincolnshire Police.

It was then used at three other locations to complete several contactless transactions to the value of around £60.

Police ask anyone who recognises the man,to contact them by calling 101 quoting the reference 19000451950 of 23 August 2019; by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk using the reference 19000451950 of 23 August 2019 in the subject box; or through Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org