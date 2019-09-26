Police arrest Boston man who failed to appear on death by dangerous driving charge

A man who failed to appear before a court to face a charge of causing death by dangerous driving has been arrested following a media appeal by Lincolnshire Police.

Tomas Jonusaitis, 27, of Threadneedle Street, Boston, was due to have appeared at Boston Magistrates Court earlier this month to face an allegation that he caused the death of William Farquar by dangerous driving on October 26

After an appeal, which was also translated into Lithuanian by police, Jonusaitis was arrested and appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on 24 September and was remanded in custody.

The case was transferred to Lincoln Crown Court with the next court date on 28 October 2019.