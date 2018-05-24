Police called to accident where occupants of vehicle were ‘being violent and aggressive’

Police were called to a collision this morning where it was reported that the occupants of one of the vehicles were ‘being violent and aggressive’.

A spokesman for the force said they attended the incident near the West Street/Liquorpond Street Roundabout at 8.23am.

It involved a van and a car, and the spokesman said there were no injuries.

However, they said: “It was reported that the occupants of one of the vehicles were being violent and aggressive.”

They added that no arrests were made and the road should all be open.

Police have since also confirmed that there was a report of a ‘plank of wood’ being seen as part of the incident. Officers are investigating this statement.

Investigations are continuing.

The incident has also been reported on social media.

Kerry Pooley, posting on the Boston the People Facebook site, said: “Car Accident on Liquorpond street roundabout about 8.25am. Groups of adult males squaring up to each other. Group of onlookers shouting. Scary.”

Anyone with further information should call 101 with incident number 50 of May 24, 2018.