Police hunt knife-wielding robber after incident in Boston street

A knife-wielding robber with a high-viz jacket is being hunted by police after he struck in the early hours on a Boston street.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the victim had his wallet stolen at knife point.

The incident happened at around 2.15am on Tuesday in Wyberton Low Road.

A statement from police said that the victim was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife and took his wallet containing an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect has been described as a white male with dark hair and a stubble.

He was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket with a high visibility jacket tied around his straps on a backpack.

Any witnesses or anyone who has any information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 24 of August 13th, e-mail force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference in the subject box, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.