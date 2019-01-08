Police hunting for six suspected illegal immigrants who fled from a container lorry in Fosdyke

Police have launched a hunt for six suspected illegal immigrants after they fled from a container lorry.

Lincolnshire Police said they received a report at 1.19pm today (January 8) of eight people running from a lorry container on the A17 Main Road in Fosdyke.

Two were caught and detained by officers on suspicion of entering the UK illegally under the Immigration Act.

But six others got away and police are asking people to check their out buildings and sheds.

The six were seen heading down the A17 towards the Holbeach area. Police say they could be in the Moulton Seas End area or neighbouring villages or fields.

Local officers, officers from the operational support unit including a dog handler, and the National Police Air Service helicopter have all been involved in the hunt.

The suspected illegal immigrants are reportedly wearing dark clothing, say police, and they may be in need of medical treatment.

Andy Morrice, Boston inspector, said: “We are asking residents to check their out-buildings and gardens. If anyone sees anyone acting suspiciously they should call us.”

If anyone suspects they have seen one of these people, please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 192 of January 8. In an emergency call 999.