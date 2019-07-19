Police in fresh appeal over rapist who fled from open prison near Boston

Police have today renewed their warning to members of the public not to approach a convicted rapist who escaped from an open prison near Boston more than two weeks ago.

Lincolnshire Police have also warned that Stephen Tierney poses a high risk to anyone who enters a relationship with him.

Tierney fled from North Sea Camp open prison on Wednesday 3 July, when he was last seen in Boston Market Place.

Officers have urged Tierney to hand himself in immediately.

And they have issued a warning that anyone helping him avoid capture will be prosecuted - and could be imprisoned for up to 14 years.

Police say they are investigating potential sightings in the Norfolk, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire areas – Tierney has links to all of these areas.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: "Tierney poses a risk to the public who are advised not to approach him. He also poses a high risk to anyone who enters into a relationship with him.

"Officers urge Tierney to hand himself in immediately and advise that anyone found to be assisting Tierney to evade capture will be subject to prosecution. This carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment.

"We would like to thank the excellent response from the public so far and encourage anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers without delay."

A reward of £1,000 has been offered by Crimestoppers for information that leads to his arrest, it was revealed yesterday.

The information is to be given through the anonymous charity, CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org