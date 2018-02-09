Police investigating after 20 vans ‘targeted by thieves’

Police are investigating after 20 reports of vans being targeted by thieves overnight - including two in Kirton and one in Gosberton - were reported.

A Lincolnshire Police statement said the incidents had been reported since midnight yesterday (Thursday) and had seen the vans either being broken into or damaged by an attempted break-in.

The incidents were reported in Crowland (two), Holbeach (seven), Surfleet (two), Spalding, Weston, Deeping St Nicholas (three), Kirton (two), Pinchbeck and Gosberton.

A further incident of arson in Holbeach is also being investigated. It is believed two vans were set alight after they too were stolen from.

PC Nicola Lilley said, “We have suffered a significant number of break-ins to work vans (mainly white Ford Transits) using a number of methods to gain entry but the majority have had tools stolen. All have occurred over night in the hours of darkness.”

They have also issued advice to van owners, including parking securely ideally in garages or well lit areas and consider if there are areas you could park that are covered by CCTV.

They said remove tools over night if possible and consider parking up against a wall to prevent access.

Officers are asking local people to report any suspicious activity.

Information to 101 quoting incident 37 of February 9 for the thefts, and incident 24 of February 8 for the arson.

If you witness a crime in action, call 999.