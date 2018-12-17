Police issue CCTV images of man they want to talk to about Boston bag snatch

Police have issued CCTV images in a bid to trace a man they want to speak to about a bag snatch in Boston.

At around 8.15pm on December 5 a woman had her bag snatched while walking along Westfield Avenue. The bag contained a purse, cash cards, and a passport.

It is believed that a cash card from inside the bag was then used to buy items from Korsinka in Argyle Street, Boston.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "We believe the man in the image can help us with our investigation into this theft.

"He was wearing a baseball cap, red t-shirt, blue jeans, black jacket and black trainers with white stripes down the side."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 402 of December 5, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with 402 of December 5 in the subject line, or anonymously via Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website Crimestoppers-uk.org.