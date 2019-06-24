Police issue CCTV picture in relation to Boston vacuum cleaner theft

Police are appealing for help to find the man in this picture in connection with the theft a vacuum cleaner from a Boston store.

Lincolnshire Police also want to talk to him about a similar offence in Grantham.

The thefts happened on May 16 when police say a man entered Curry’s PC World in Trinity Street, Boston, selected a Dyson Vacuum cleaner valued at £199 and left without paying.

They say they would also like to speak with the man in connection with a similar theft of two Shark vacuum cleaners, a combined total of £900, from Curry’s PC World in Grantham on the same day.

The man is described as around 5ft 7in in height. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with a dark peak, a blue jacket, and blue cargo shorts.

If you recognise the man in the image please police ask that you call 101, quoting incident number 278 of 17th May