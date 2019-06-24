Police issue CCTV picture in relation to Boston vacuum cleaner theft

The police CCTV image
Police are appealing for help to find the man in this picture in connection with the theft a vacuum cleaner from a Boston store.

Lincolnshire Police also want to talk to him about a similar offence in Grantham.

The thefts happened on May 16 when police say a man entered Curry’s PC World in Trinity Street, Boston, selected a Dyson Vacuum cleaner valued at £199 and left without paying.

They say they would also like to speak with the man in connection with a similar theft of two Shark vacuum cleaners, a combined total of £900, from Curry’s PC World in Grantham on the same day.

The man is described as around 5ft 7in in height. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with a dark peak, a blue jacket, and blue cargo shorts.

If you recognise the man in the image please police ask that you call 101, quoting incident number 278 of 17th May