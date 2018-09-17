Police issue photograph of man wanted in connection with threat to kill offence

Police have issued an appeal for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with crimes including making a threat to kill who is believed to have connections with Boston.

Lincolnshire Police say Glen Brookes, aged 28, is wanted in connection with offences including making a threat to kill and breach of harassment order.

He is also wanted in connection with assault, theft, and criminal damage.

Police say he was last seen 10 days ago in the Tattershall area but is thought to have connections with Boston and Lincoln.

If you have any information that could help police to track Brookes down, officers ask that you contact 101.