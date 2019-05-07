Police make witness appeal after arresting Boston man in relation to ‘disturbance’ on train

A Boston man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault following an incident on a train at the weekend.

Police attended Boston Railway Station, in Station Approach, on Saturday, May 4, at 11.20pm.

This followed reports of a ‘disturbance on board a train service’, a spokesman for the British Transport Police said.

A 26-year-old man from Boston was arrested on suspicion of common assault, the spokesman continued.

“He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue,” they said.

Police are now appealing for information in relation to the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40.

They are asked to quote reference 638 of May 4.