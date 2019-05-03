Police name man who has been charged with Boston assault that has left another man fighting for his life

Police have today named a 20-year-old Boston man who has been charged with an assault that has left another man fighting for his life.

Cole Newark, 20, of Witham Bank West in Boston has been charged with GBH with intent.

He has been remanded to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court today, Friday 3rd May.

Police are still appealing for anyone who may or seen or have information about the incident on Monday night which saw a man left in a critical condition.

In a statement issued today Lincolnshire Police said: "We continue our appeal for witnesses to the incident in Ingram Road, Boston, in which a man was seriously assaulted.

"He remains in hospital in critical condition."

The incident happened near near to the junction of Shaw Road around 9.45pm on Monday.

The male victim, said to be in his 40s, was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, as a result of the incident .

The police statement went on: "If you witnessed this incident or can assist us with our investigation please call us on 101, quoting incident number 461 of April 29th."

They are also asking anyone who may have been travelling through this area with a Dashcam in their vehicle to make contact.