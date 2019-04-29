Police probe after man suffers facial injuries in Boston attack

A man was left with facial injuries after he was assaulted close to the police station in Boston.

Police are appealing for information following the attack in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident happened between Irby Street and the footbridge, near to the police station.

The victim is a man in his 20s and it is believed he was assaulted by another man who was part of a group.

The incident happened just after 2am and the victim has sustained a facial injury.

Officers are investigating the attack as GBH and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Please call 101 quoting incident 53 of 27 April, or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.