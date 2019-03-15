Police release CCTV pictures after theft from Boston shop

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to after the theft of a purse from a Boston shop.

The incident happened on 20 February, although police have only just released the image and details.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said that a man described as European appearance, 30-years-of-age, slim, with dark hair and about 6ft tall, with stubble, and described as wearing a navy cap with white logo, dark coat, pale blue ripped jeans and dark trainers, entered the Coneys shop on Wide Bargate, Boston.

It was reported that the man took a Ted Baker purse from the store without paying.

Police want to talk to the man in the picture in relation to the theft.

A spokesperson said anyone who recognises the man or has any other information, can contact them by calling 101 or emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and quoting reference number 190 000 89 454, or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.