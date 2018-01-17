Police renew appeal for witnesses to Christmas Day serious assault including woman ’may have filmed incident on her mobile phone’

Police are calling for witnesses to a serious assault on Christmas Day, including a woman who may have recorded the incident on her mobile phone, to come forward.

Officers say they are trying to trace four witnesses to the incident, which saw a 29-year-old man taken to hospital with a serious condition. The victim is still in hospital.

It took place in the Brothertoft Road and Sydney Street area at about 1.40am on Christmas Morning.

Witneseses the police would like to speak to include:

l A woman who may have filmed the incident on her mobile phone and was seen on Sydney Street. She was described as white, in her early 20’s 5ft tall, with long dark hair and wearing a gillet and bobble hat.

l A white van which we believe was on Sydney Street at the time of the incident was seen to wait at the junction with Brothertoft road and then turn right towards Fenside Road roundabout.

l A couple who were walking down Brothertoft Road towards Sleaford Road and may have asked someone to call the police.

At the time, six local people were arrested - two men and four women all in their twenties – and were questioned about the incident and released under investigation.

A further four people have also been arrested and released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 33 of December 25.