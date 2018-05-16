Police search for missing teenager

Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy from Boston who has been missing since Friday.

Adrian Smith was last seen on May 11 by his family.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “We know he is in the Boston area and has been seen by local police officers but always runs off.

“We are asking for anyone who knows where Adrian is to contact us.”

Adrian is described as 5ft 2ins tall, slim build, brown short hair at the sides and longer on top and front.

He was last seen wearing deniem shorts a white tshirt with a black rim and grey/black Nike trainers.

Anyone with information should email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 271 of May 13.

You can also report information through the independent charity missing people by calling or texting 116 000 or emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

In an emergency always call 999