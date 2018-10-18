Police still seeking man who was last seen in Tattershall

Lincolnshire Police have issued a second appeal for information regarding the whereabouts of Glen Brookes (28) who is wanted in connection with five alleged offences.

These are making a threat to kill, breaching of a harassment order, assault, theft and criminal damage.

A police spokesman said: “Glen Brookes was last seen in the Tattershall area but he is thought to have connections with Boston, Lincoln and Leicester.”

If you know where he is, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk